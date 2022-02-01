Trina Shines Like A True Rock Star In Mugler Bodysuit & Leggings

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Trina was looking like a true rock star this week!

“Da Baddest B*tch” hitmaker took the town by storm over the weekend in a lime green Mugler Lycra bodysuit and leggings.

The Miami native posted the curve-accentuating look to her Instagram page, and Trina dazzled in the brightly colored ensemble that gave fans a peek at her luscious thighs through a few sheer cutouts.

“Hard to tell people that I’m all out of favors,” the 47-year-old rapper captioned a photo of herself sitting pretty inside of an expensive-looking car.

Fans of the star poured into her comment section in awe of the head-turning look.

“THE BADDEST,” wrote one social media user.

“THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING,” commented another die-hard Trina fan. While fitness guru Sabrina Parr wrote:

“Sheesh!”

The fitted Mugler look costs approximately $620 for the bodysuit and $630 for the leggings.

The fashionable moment comes nearly two weeks after the death of Theirry Mugler. On Jan. 23, the iconic French designer passed away at his home in Vincennes, outside Paris. He was 73-years-old. His cause of death remains unknown.

Mugler dominated European runways in the late 1980s with his fusion of high fashion and S&M-inspired couture. A number of big named celebs have worn the seminal designer’s bold statement pieces from Naomi Campbell to Cardi B, who paid tribute to the fashion icon on Instagram following the announcement of his death.

“Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019,” Cardi captioned a photo of herself alongside Mugler in one of his runway masterpieces.

She continued:

“Him and Kollin created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit. It’s so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip. I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn’t feeling 100% like myself but something in my spirit kept saying “GO.”

The rap star concluded her emotional eulogy, adding:

“Maybe God knew that if I didn’t go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me. Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us.”

