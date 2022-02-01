The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

When it comes to marketing and promotion, Rihanna has proven herself to be the master. The fashion and beauty mogul, musician, actress, philanthropist and new mother-to-be opened a store front in Las Vegas and invited the City Girls to have a live performance, which aired exclusively on SavageX.com.
The duo took to the City Girls’ Instagram page to announce the collaboration. Clad in matching plaid Savage X Fenty pajamas, they wrote, “Pull up a chair, Live shopping never looked so Savage …. PERIOD! #SavageXCityGirls We’re settin’ the city on with an XCLUSIVE performance & since we always gotta throw in somethin’ XTRA, you can shop our @savagexfenty looks live!
It all goes down at savagex.com on Monday at 5:00 pm pst. #SavageXLive“
