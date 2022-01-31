Dr. Walter Williams & Dr. Dennis Kimbro l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Historian Dr. Walter Williams will make his first appearance in the WOL classroom this year. Dr. Williams claims Blacks are not citizens of this country & claims to have proof to back this up. Dr. Williams will go into the history books to explain his theory. Dr. Williams will also discuss the 14th & 15th amendments & the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Before we hear from Dr. Williams, Motivational Speaker, College Professor & Author, Dr. Dennis Kimbro, explains the success secrets of Black Millionaires.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

