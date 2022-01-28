2 Philly Fans Were Ejected After Calling Carmelo Anthony “Boy,” Shaq & Charles Barkley Says Melo Is “Soft”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Two Philadelphia 76ers fans almost felt the wrath of Carmelo Anthony.

Things got tense during the 76ers home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night (Jan.28). Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had to be restrained after he almost went into the stands to confront two fans whom he claims called him “boy.”

During the fourth quarter, the incident in question happened while the Lakers were getting smacked by the 76ers. Anthony stopped playing and could be seen heading towards two Sixers fans, one white another Black who was talking trash. At one point, Melo seemed as if he was going to venture into the stans to show the fans he is about that life before referees intervened.

As expected, the two men were given the boot by arena security before things got out of hand. Following the game, Anthony spoke about the incident revealing to the Los Angeles Times he was called “boy” by the men saying the smack talk crossed the line.

“Some things were said — unacceptable,” Anthony revealed. “I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team. I’m all for that.”

“There’s just certain things you don’t bring to any type of sporting event. There’s just certain things you don’t say to anybody. If I was outside and I bumped into you, and you said those things to me, then it would be a totally different story,” he continued. Following the game, the Inside The NBA crew spoke on the matter. Kenny Smith understood why Melo was mad and acknowledged that fans cross the line. Fresh off from calling Ben Simmons a “crybaby,” Shaq and Charles Barkley both agreed that Anthony was “soft” for reacting the way he did, claiming they would not have been bothered by the heckling fan calling them “boy.” “That’s what somebody soft would say. When you warriors like me & Chuck, that don’t bother you,” O’Neal said. Melo isn’t the only Laker to have a fan removed from a game. His teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook also had experiences with fans who think just because they bought expensive tickets they can say whatever they want to players. These NBA fans are gonna learn today. Carmelo Anthony is not the one to talk crazy with, just ask Kevin Garnett, Melo always wants the smoke. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty “But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw there,” he added.

2 Philly Fans Were Ejected After Calling Carmelo Anthony “Boy,” Shaq & Charles Barkley Says Melo Is “Soft” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: