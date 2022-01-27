Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane Name Drops Jeezy’s Dead Partner In New Track “Rumors”

Since reuniting for a Verzuz battle last year despite longstanding beef, it’s been pretty quiet for Jeezy and Gucci Mane. Many hip hop fans believed the very real street beef between the two Atlanta rappers had been squashed, but based on the lyrics of Gucci’s new single “Rumors” this doesn’t appear to be so.

Back in 2005, an attempted robbery gone wrong led to the killing of Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc. Gucci Mane recounts the night he allegedly shot Pookie Loc in his verse saying “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it (Nah)

I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie (Woah)”.

The record, produced by Tay Keith and featuring Lil Durk, is definitely a street banger, referring to feral cases, gang retaliation, and local beef. It’s giving very much Old Gucci in his rap style and lyrics, with a touch of the new school with Durk’s voice and Chicago slang references. Have you listened? So much for bygones! Check out the video here.

What’s Beef? Gucci Mane Name Drops Jeezy’s Dead Partner In “Rumors” Featuring Lil’ Durk was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Black America Web: