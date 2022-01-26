Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Governors Ball is set to go down this summer on June 10 and the headliners have been revealed via their Instagram page and no, Travis Scott is not one of them.

Headlining the three-day summer event that’s set to take place at Citi Field in New York City will be Kid Cudi (June 10), Halsey (June 11), and J. Cole (June 12). Aside from the three headliners, the concert will also feature over 60 other of your favorite music artists including Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, and many many more. No Bobby Shmurda with the Mets hat? Seems like a missed opportunity. Still, should be hella lit.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 a.m. EST with Citi Card holders getting first dibs via presale access. Best believe it’ll be a hot ticket for the coming summer so make sure you snatch up a pair if you get a chance. Hopefully a covid wave doesn’t cancel this like it did in the summer of 2020.

Check out the full lineup below and let us know if you’ll be attending come June.

J. Cole, Kid Cudi & Halsey To Headline 2022 Governors Ball was originally published on hiphopwired.com

