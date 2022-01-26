Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The RZA promotes peace and unity but he is still about his coin. He has filed suit against several parties who have been selling unauthorized Wu-Tang Clan merchandise.

As spotted on Complex The Abbott is claiming different websites are profiting from his group’s logo without paying the proper licensing fees. According to documentation obtained by Complex RZA says that these merchants are guilty of “trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and false designation of origin”. Additionally the bootleggers, who are have been identified as all China based, are also passing the goods as genuine articles.

“Many defendants also deceive unknowing consumers by using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks without authorization within the content, text, and/or meta tags of their e-commerce stores to attract various search engines crawling the Internet looking for e-commerce stores relevant to consumer searches for Wu-Tang Clan products,” the filing reads. “Other e-commerce stores operating under the Seller Aliases omit using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks in the item title to evade enforcement efforts while using strategic item titles and descriptions that will trigger their listings when consumers are searching for Wu-Tang Clan products.”

RZA is seeking over 2 million dollars in damages and is asking that these bandaloo websites are blocked from selling future fakes. Additionally he hopes that major online retailers like Amazon, eBay and AliExpress stop listing these pieces for sale, but that’s another chamber. In related news we get more details and visuals of Wu-Tang Clan’s mystery album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin; read about it here.

Bong Bong: RZA Files $2M Lawsuit Against Bootleggers Selling Fake Wu Merchandise was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: