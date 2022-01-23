Issa Rae’s Raedio Signs Content Development Deal With Audible

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Innovator Issa Rae is making boss moves through her imprint Raedio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has signed a development deal with Audible’s digital audiobook and podcast platform.

Under the exclusive pact, Raedio will cultivate and curate audio projects that span different genres, including non-fiction and comedy. Benoni Tagoe, the president of Raedio, says the partnership aligns with the company’s mission of using an array of mediums to tap into the power of storytelling.

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years, and with our Audible collaboration, we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” Tagoe shared in a statement, according to the news outlet.

“Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.” Zola Mashariki, who serves as head of Audible Studios, added that the Audible team is looking forward to partnering with Raedio. The collaboration is a part of the company’s commitment to working with “innovative voices that move and influence culture.”

Raedio’s roster of projects includes the podcasts Looking for LaToya, and We Stay Looking. The company has also supervised the music selection for Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Butter + Brown and Fruit.

The Audible collaboration comes on the heels of the announcement about Raedio’s partnership with Google. The tech giant and the audio company are leading an initiative called the Raedio Creators Program to support diverse independent music artists. Women artists and composers will receive financial support and resources to have ownership of their work.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” said Rae. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

SEE ALSO:

Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists

#BossMoves: Issa Rae Expands Lucrative Production Deal With WarnerMedia

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy 10 photos Launch gallery Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy 1. We miss you, Dr. King Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. "...mother, father and child is the main educational agency of mankind." Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. The March to Montgomery Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. A King in the White House Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Birds of a feather... Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. King at home Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. King pushed hard against segregation Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. "I Have A Dream" Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. April 4, 1968 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. A monument fit for a King Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy [caption id="attachment_4277465" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Outside the opening session of the 1960 Republican National Convention, an orderly crowd of demonstrators (including Martin Luther King, Jr., being interviewed at left) urges the party to adopt a strong civil rights platform. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:50 a.m., Jan. 17, 2022: As the saying goes, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. And sometimes there are photos of people who have spoken thousands of words that can leave the viewer speechless. In this case, both things can be right as the nation celebrates the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday that lands on the third Monday of January every year. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 when it was opposed by Republican senators like John McCain. It ultimately went into effect in 1986. However, the day wasn't observed in all 50 states until the year 2000. MORE: How Much Have Black People Really Progressed Since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Death? There is still much more work to move Dr. King's legacy forward. He famously said in 1967, “But tragically and unfortunately, there is another America. This other America has a daily ugliness about it that constantly transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair. In this America millions of work-starved men walk the streets daily in search for jobs that do not exist. In this America millions of people find themselves living in rat-infested, vermin-filled slums. In this America people are poor by the millions. They find themselves perishing on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity." Decades later, not much has changed. John Light, for the Bill Moyers Report, wrote, “Take a look at these charts about American poverty from King’s day through today using data from the U.S. Census Bureau,” Light said reflecting in 2013 on King’s analysis conditions in 1967. “When King delivered his Two Americas speech, a household in the top five percent income bracket was at least six times wealthier than a household in the bottom twenty percent. Since the late 1960s, the rich have been growing wealthier far more quickly than the poor.” A 2017 Washington Post report on Federal Reserve data found that Black families and Latino families made significant economic progress from 2013 to 2016, compared to other demographic groups during that three-year period. However, that didn’t mean that minorities closed the wealth gap. Federal Reserve economists explained that the wealth increase for Blacks and Latinos stemmed from the fact that they had far less wealth compared to Whites. Consequently, even small increases in minority wealth appeared disproportionately large. The median net worth of white households was $171,000. For Black and Latinos households, the median net worth was below $21,000. In addition, being in the middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic only increases the strain on many Americans who do not have the privilege of earning a living wage. Therefore, in honor of MLK's life and holiday, here are 10 iconic pictures to underscore the civil rights icon's brave determination to pave the way for each of us to enjoy a freer existence than he did.

Issa Rae’s Raedio Signs Content Development Deal With Audible was originally published on newsone.com