STREAMED: Che Noir Has The Goods, Young Dolph Forever & More New Music

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Colors

YoungBoy Never Broke Again doubles up with the release of his new album Colors and the simultaneous drop of its deluxe edition today.

The regular version of the album features fifteen tracks while the deluxe adds another five to the mix. Across both versions, YoungBoy teams up with Quando Rondo, producer Supah Mario, and the production collective Internet Money, among others.

Last year, YoungBoy spoke about his music career during a rare interview with the podcast “Off the Record.” “I’ve been wanting to stop doing music since two and a half years ago,” he said, according to Complex. “I’m really getting to that breaking point…I used to make five, 10 songs a day. Now I make like two songs.”

As The New Yorker noted this month, YoungBoy is one of two artists who’ve “released No. 1 albums in each of the last three years.” The other artist is Taylor Swift. Listen to his newest batch, Colors [Deluxe] below.

Shenseea feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “Lick”

Shenseea teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for one the week’s most anticipated singles, “Lick.” The track was produced by Murda Beatz, Joseph L’Étranger, and BoogzDaBeast.

“Put your back in it, just a little more,” Shenseea commands on the hook. Soon, Meg comes through with her signature “hot girl” tagline and well-celebrated cadence. “Buss it open, bend over, put my back in it,” she raps on the track, connecting her lyrics to Shenseea’s infectious hook.

Directed by James Larese, the song’s music video makes those connections even more prominent. It is a fantasy-filled journey through ice cream and suggestive symbolism. Dancers break it down on top of ice cream cones while popsicles melt all around the artists. Elsewhere, cotton candy bunches and lollipops fly about while Shenseea and Meg do their thing.

Listen to “Lick” and watch the vibrant visual below.

Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph

Shortly after Young Dolph’s tragic death in November of last year, the roster behind his Paper Route imprint honors his memory with the release of Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph.

Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bankz, PaperRoute Woo, and Kenny Muney are among the artists who contributed to the 8-song release. The collection serves to reflect on the legacy left behind by Dolph and shines a light on the potential within this collective.

“I lost my dog, I lost my mind, no lie, I’m really lost inside,” Key Glock raps on the song “Proud.” “I can get it back in blood, but still, I can’t get back the time. Later, he adds: “I got Dolph looking down on me.”

Paper Route Empire CEO Daddyo spoke with Rolling Stone about the project’s intention. “My best friend, brother, and loyal business partner, Dolph was loved and admired by people all over the world,” he explained. “He led by example and influenced so many people both near and far. The world will never be the same without Dolph but I know he’d want me to continue his legacy by working hard to push all our artists to the next level.”

Listen to the 8-song project below.

2 Chainz feat. Moneybagg Yo & Beatking — “Pop Music”

2 Chainz joins forces with Moneybagg Yo for a booming Beatking-produced banger, “Pop Music.” Over that thumping production and as Beatking provides a hook, the artist formerly known as Tity Boi trades verses with Moneybagg.

“Lashes, nails, and wig done / All of that and then some / Diamond watch, diamond choker, diamond by her eardrum,” Chainz raps on the song. “Drop it for me, then pop it on me / I’m Big Bagg, Mr. Money, want profit only.”

All three stars team up for the song’s sleek new music video too. Directed by Keemotion, the new visual features a blend of high-tech camera work and old school-style footage capturing bikini clad dancers, flip phones, and airbrushed artwork while the emcees rap to the camera.

Listen to “Pop Music” and watch the nostalgia-inspired video below.

Che Noir — Food for Thought

Che Noir is back. Following her Apollo Brown-produced As God Intended breakout project from 2020 and After 12, the Buffalo rhymer unloads her newest LP, Food for Thought.

This 12-song release features Armani Caesar, Ransom, 38 Speech, Rome Streetz, and Jynx716. But Che remains the focal point here, complete with her brand of introspective lyrics. “I always knew what God had for me, but I’m still fighting demons, it’s like Mortal Kombat to me,” she raps on “Bless the Food.”

“Food for Thought is a phrase I’ve been living by for years now,” Che says on the intro,. “I connect mentally and spiritually to people. The physical is what you can see, I’m about what you can’t see. So, for me, Food for Thought, there’s so many ways to flip that. You gotta eat to live. I’m not talking about edible food. I’m talking about the mental, the Food for Thought.

Listen to Food for Thought below.

STREAMED: Che Noir Has The Goods, Young Dolph Forever & More New Music was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: