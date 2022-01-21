Check This Out: 1989 TV Series ‘A Little Bit Strange’ About Black Wizards & Witches Starring A Young Martin Lawrence [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 1989 television series, A Little Bit Strange, featured some of entertainment’s greatest talents portraying Black wizards and witches. However, the show’s pilot was never picked up. Fans are wondering if this series would fare well today.

Popular social media platform @talk2pops shared a photo on Instagram of the cast from the series with the question: “Wow! Would yall watch this show if they made a reboot?”

Some fans chimed in with their thoughts in the comments saying they would definitely watch the show. Other fans noticed familiar faces like comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. Many people commented that this is where Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place found its inspiration.

The never-before-seen comedy series followed a sorcerer who is apprehensive about introducing his mortal fiancee to his magical family. A simple plot that could have taken many twists and turns as fans might notice in the trailer. Lawerence, Michael Warren, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Cherie Johnson were some of the ensemble cast members for the series.

Emmy award-winning director, writer and producer Jack Shea, best known for his work on The Jeffersons, was set to direct.

According to sources from IMDB, the pilot for A Little Bit Strange is considered to be lost media. It has yet to appear online or in any form, but it is possible that a home recording on VHS or master copy may exist. The only footage that is on the internet right now is of the two commercials for the show.

Take a look at a commercial for the show below:

