Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look

Savannah James is keeping her foot on our necks and it’s quite enjoyable. The wife of Lebron James and mother of his talented children pulled up on our timeline in a fly black blazer dress with feather trims, new copper tresses and a beat face courtesy of herself. Quoting a popular Lil Wayne bar, she captioned the captivating clip, “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna *That’s all I could think of for a caption, but *.” Savannah, styled by Icon Tips, looked stunning rocking a hairstyle by her stylist King Carter.

Sis looked so good, Lebron reposted his queen. “GODDESS QUEEN !! Lucky Black Man I am. SHEESH she’s BAD!! It’s gone be a great week when you start it off with a Monday like this!” he wrote.

Savannah continues to serve us looks. On New Year’s Eve, she wore a backless black dress that left fans swooning.

And remember she dazzled in Dolce & Gabanna at the House Of Gucci premiere.

And who can forget about this glorious green sweetheart dress she wore to the Space Jam 2 premiere.

Or when she posed with her baby girl Zhuri rocking her natural curls.

Savannah doesn’t just look good, she’s a stellar mom — often times appearing court side to watch her son Bronny rule on the courts or helping her baby girl Zhuri build her Youtube presence.

The high school sweethearts wed in 2013 and remain #relationshipgoals.

