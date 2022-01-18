Posted On The Corner
Gunna Speaks On Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - October 21, 2021

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ever since Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted at the Hawks game in October, the rumors of them dating have been flying high. In a recent interview when questioned about his relationship with the ‘Have Mercy’ singer, Gunna said “We’re really close friends.”

According to Gunna, they will stay friends because he isn’t quite ready to settle down.

“I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.” But even though he isn’t quite ready, he still doesn’t want her to go anywhere and date someone else. “That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it. I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

