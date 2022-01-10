Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few days before Christmas last year, Trippie Redd surprised his fans when he gifted them a brand new mixtape Hate Is Dead. And while it only had nine tracks total, there were enough cuts that had his fans’ heads bopping into the New Year.

Coming through with some visuals to one of the project’s standout cuts, “Uh Uh” Trippie Redd blows some trees into the air while using CGI to give him the eyes of a demonic madman throughout the video to help get those satanic rumors kicking off for 2022.

Back in New York, DJ Kay Slay keeps on doing his thing for the streets and in his latest clip to “In My Soul” calls on Papoose, AZ, Mysonne, and Tre Williams to drop knowledge and give the youth some jewels that they won’t learn in school. Heal up to the Drama King!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Gunna, Payroll Giovanni, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD – “UH UH”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. PAPOOSE, AZ, MYSONNE & TRE WILLIAMS – “IN MY SOUL”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “REAL WORK”

GUNNA – “LIVIN WILD”

LE$ FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “CHROME LIPS”

BABY SHIESTY FT. BIG SCAT & CHOPPA WOP – “LONG LIVE PAW NASTY”

RUGER – “SNAPCHAT”

Trippie Redd “Uh Uh,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Papoose, AZ, Mysonne & Tre Williams “In My Soul” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: