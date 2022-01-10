Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” About to Attain Double Platinum Status

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake has another accomplishment to add to his packed recording resume, as his latest album is now poised to reach double platinum in sales since its release.

According to a recent report, Drake’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy is now in the position to be eligible for the status of being double platinum in accordance with the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) requirements based on its sales. This was backed up by details provided by Chart Data, a group tracking the statistics of album releases in real-time along with other news in the recording industry. The tweet issued through their account on January 6th (Thursday) claimed that Certified Lover Boy had reached 2 million in sales. It also stated that it was the only rap album released in 2021 to achieve this milestone.

Drake’s latest album was part of one of the hottest storylines in rap music last summer, as he went head-to-head with Kanye West, who had just released DONDA days beforehand. Certified Lover Boy would go on to take command of the charts, becoming the Toronto, Canada rapper’s tenth release in the United States to go number one. It debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and attained RIAA platinum status less than a month after being released. As of January 6th, it held steady at the third spot in Billboard’s list of the top ten albums of 2021 when it came to actual album units sold.

The news comes as the album had been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were slated to be held on January 31st but have been postponed for the moment due to COVID-19 concerns. However, he moved to remove it from being considered for the award before the news was released. It also comes after Drake famously squashed his beef with West and joined him to headline a concert to free Larry Hoover and for prison reform last month.

Photo: Getty

