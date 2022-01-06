Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

WWE is coming for their coin in 2022. The sports entertainment conglomerate has hit strong arm Hip-Hop collective Griselda Records with several copyright strikes on YouTube.

As spotted on Complex the Buffalo, New York native got a corporate wake up call this week that might affect his bag. On Wednesday, January 5 Westside Gunn took to his Instagram Story to vent his frustration with the WWE after they requested that the streaming service take down several of his songs. The selections that were removed included “Claiborne Kick” featuring Boldy James, “The Hurt Business” featuring Smoke DZA and Wale, “French Toast” featuring Wale and Joyce Wrice and “Allah Sent Me” featuring Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. Each track featured audio from WWE matches and or interviews.

On the post the “Allah Sent Me” MC wrote “Retroactive copyright claims why?? @WWE”. While it can be thoughtfully argued that Gunn has breathed new life into wrestling by incorporating these clips into his projects Vince McMahon and company are clearly not looking for clout. But this is not the first time West has faced sampling issues. In 2021 WWE announcer Greg Hamilton threatened to sue him for using his voice without prior arrangement.

“Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables…that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…,” Hamilton wrote in a now deleted IG post. “You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

WWE has yet to respond to the matter.

Photo: Houseparty/Harris Freeman

WWE Issues Griselda Copyright Strikes On YouTube, Westside Gunn Not Pleased was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: