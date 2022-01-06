Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Is Kanye West purposely trying to get Kim Kardashian jealous or something?

We’re not sure but according to PageSix, Yeezy has been bringing his own photographer along with him whenever he goes out with his latest beau, Julia Fox. Rumors of Ye and Julia dating began over the weekend when the two were spotted getting familiar with each other at Miami restaurant, Carbone. Apparently, Kanye’s photographer was already in tow at the time when the pics surfaced and social media began buzzing.

Since then the two have gone out a few more times with the most recent being a date to go see Slave Play on Broadway where the two hung out with playwright Jeremy O. Harris and the cast afterwards. Ye’s photographer accompanied the pair as well. While it may seem like Kanye is doing this for attention or even to get Kim a bit jealous (we’re almost sure she’s not), it seems like there’s a bigger picture behind Ye’s latest move.

“But another source familiar with the situation said that West just decided a couple of weeks ago to start having a photographer tail him to document his life, and the images could be potentially used in a future project.”

“Said the source of West, “He’s decided to take matters into his own hands. He has an incredible life, he meets the craziest people on the planet. He realized maybe he should have an album of his life.”

That’s so Kanye.

Maybe he wants to make a competing documentary to Netflix’s upcoming docuseries about him, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Being that he wasn’t involved in the making of the project, he could be taking it upon himself to create a documentary that he feels best represents him.

Either way, it should be interesting to see where all of this goes and how it plays out.

Kanye West Has Personal Photographer Following Him On Dates With Julia Fox was originally published on hiphopwired.com

