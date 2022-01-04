Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tragic news coming out of California as up and coming rapper J $tash was involved in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

People is reporting that the 28-year-old rapper apparently shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her three children before turning the gun on himself on Saturday morning (January 1). Authorities responded to a call of domestic violence at a home in Temple City, California at 7:14 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene found the lifeless body of Justin Joseph (J $tash) and a woman whose identity is being withheld for the time being.

Luckily the children who range in ages 5 to 11 were not harmed in the incident and it was one of them who actually called the police though it’s not clear if the call was made before or after the shooting.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA.”

Apparently J $tash and the woman he killed were dating for a year before the fatal incident. No word on what went wrong with the relationship, but it’s just a tragic situation all around.

Rapper J $tash Killed Woman & Himself In Murder-Suicide On New Year’s Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: