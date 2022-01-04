Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to Gun Conspiracy…..Possibly Facing 8 Years

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper, Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to the gun conspiracy charge this Tuesday with prosecutors.

Taking the plea deal means that the Get it Back in Blood rapper will no longer face life in prison for allegedly shooting a 28 year old man in the butt in Florida on October 9, 2020. Once facing life, Pooh Shiesty may now only face 8 years in prison.

Getting Pooh Shiesty’s conspiracy to posses a firearm charge overturned, played a big role in his sentence reduction.

While Judge Lauren Fleisher Louis accepted Pooh Shiesty’s new plea, she warned him that the 97 months/ 8 years was not 100% guaranteed at his upcoming sentence before Chief Judge K. Michael Moore.

Shiesty in the past couple of years has had a laundry list of criminal activities as just back in June of 2021, the rapper surrendered himself to court to face charges that claim he participated in a shooting at the King Of Diamonds gentlemen’s club in Miami during Memorial Day weekend. He faced Judge Venzer, the same magistrate he saw for his 2020 shooting case, who apparently did not take this second appearance lightly as she did the first. She is quoted as saying “there is not a chance I am giving this kid a bond right now”. She also mandated that he stay away from KOD as well. In the court appearance he is shown wearing a green jail gown which is commonly associated with Miami Dade County inmates who are suicidal.

We will keep updated with Pooh Shiesty’s sentencing:

