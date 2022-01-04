Happy Birthday, Mama Tina! Celebrate With Tina Knowles-Lawson’s New Talk Show

Happy Birthday, Tina Knowles-Lawson! The businesswoman, fashion designer, philanthropist and recent talk show host is celebrating her 68th birthday today. Mrs. Knowles-Lawson debuted her new Facebook talk show, “Talks With Mama Tina,” Wednesday, Dec. 23.

To some, she is the mother of superstar songstresses Beyoncé and Solange. To others, she is a designer to the stars like her daughter’s former girl group Destiny’s Child. To many, Knowles-Lawson is a motivating force in her community. Now, the superwoman is taking over Facebook Watch with her exciting show.

She announced her excitement on social media.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” she shared on Instagram. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Knowles-Lawson also expressed her gratitude to her oldest daughter and grandchildren for performing her opening theme song on the show.

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show,” the proud grandmother continued. “Are you guys ready to watch?”

“Talks With Mama Tina” is a intimate conversation produced and filmed in the vibrancy and warmth of Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson’s home. Over her famous gumbo, the show explores the journey from unknown to superstar, and encourages everyone to be their authentic and unapologetic selves as they work to find their inner light. Mama Tina invites some of her favorite people over to have honest, candid and inspiring conversations. The show features all-star talent including Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, musical artists Chole x Halle Bailey, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.

As a mother of Hollywood’s biggest stars, she continues to shed light on the theme of motherhood with another special guest, Paulette Washington, who is the wife of award-winning actor Denzel Washington and mother of actor John David Washington.

“I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars. I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!” she exclaimed.

What can’t Mrs. Tina do? Celebrate Mama Tina’s birthday with the six episodes of “Talks With Mama Tina” available now on Facebook Watch.

Happy Birthday, Mama Tina! Celebrate With Tina Knowles-Lawson’s New Talk Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

