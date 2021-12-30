Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, ahem, Ye is getting his international travel on for the new year. The multi-hyphenate artist, and his OG, Rap-A-Lot found J Prince, paid a visit to Belize.

J Prince owns an island in the Central American nation, so, of course.

Reports TMZ:

Ye touched down in Central America Wednesday, and was pictured at the Philip S.W Goldson International Airport posing with Prince. Unclear if Kanye’s there for work, pleasure or both … but J Prince owns an island down there, so there should be plenty of space to relax. It’s unclear if Ye and J arrived together, or if Kanye flew out to meet his friend, but the two have certainly collabed a lot lately. Clearly, Ye linked up with J Prince in Houston, where the “Power” rapper was spotted partying recently a shindig for J Mulan. Recently, Ye has been busy trying to get Kim Kardashian back, and, good luck with that. Did we mention J Prince has an island? And yes, it looks Kanye West is indeed rocking a hoodie on the beach.

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With J Prince On His Island was originally published on hiphopwired.com

