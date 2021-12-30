Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The e-sports world is set to mark another milestone as the first skill-based gaming tournament in the U.S. that will be wagered on will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey with the help of a major casino.

The Esports Entertainment Group recently announced that they have partnered with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to host the first-ever e-sports gaming tournament with sanctioning approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. In this tournament, participants can register with the LANDuel platform by creating an account. Once they are assigned a PC, they begin tournament play and can place bets on themselves as they compete. The tournament will serve as the launch for the LANDuel platform and will take place in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino over two days. The featured game is EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22.

“We are extremely proud to offer a one-of-a-kind e-sports wagering experience in partnership with EEG,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in the statement. “We are confident that this innovative and highly regulated partnership will prove to be a success, contributing to our market-leading gaming offerings.”

The tournament is slated to have 256 participants, and the event itself will also have a dedicated space for those not taking part in it to engage in matches on the side through LANDuel which will also include guests of the Hard Rock Casino. The main event will be held on a showcase stage featuring spectator seating. The tournament comes on the heels of EEG acquiring the e-sports software company ggCircuit and Helix eSports which has five physical spaces dedicated to e-sports including two of the largest in the United States.

The tournament is set to take place on January 22nd and January 23rd, 2022 in Atlantic City.

First Esports Skill-Based Wagering Event To Be Held In Atlantic City With ‘Madden 22’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

