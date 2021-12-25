Hit-Boy Says “King’s Disease III” With Nas Is On The Way

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nas surprised fans with a new album, and producer and collaborator Hit-Boy reveals that he and the iconic rapper have begun work on another album – King’s Disease III.

The world was caught off guard as Nas announced that he was set to release a new album that he worked with Hit-Boy on at midnight on Christmas Eve (December 24th), entitled Magic. As fans began to listen intently to the nine-track release, Hit-Boy took to social media to celebrate the album drop and to let the public know the two have more on the way.

“KD3 otw this just to feed the buzz… @Nas my dawg is a maniac,” Hit-Boy wrote via Twitter minutes after midnight.

Nas did drop a lyric announcing that the new album was on the way as well, on the track “Ugly”: “I’m on offense every day until I see the love/KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”

The producer has been on a tear, creating a sound for the Queensbridge MC that many have felt solidified his legacy for a new audience as well as older fans. Nas definitely appreciates Hit-Boy’s aural creativity, even giving a subtle hint at what was to come. “He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” he said as King’s Disease II was released in August. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is magical. I’m excited about that idea, but you know, we’re celebrating this one now.”

Magic features appearances by DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky. There is no expected date for the release of the third album in the King’s Disease series, with the first two having August release dates.

