The Grand Master Teacher Ashra Kwesi returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Brother Kwesi will explain how many of the Christmas traditions & rituals started. Brother Kwesi will talk about the Christmas tree, Santa Claus, the candy cane & many of the other Christmas customs. Before Brother Kwesi, Garveyite Senghor Baye details some of the Kwanzaa celebrations in WDC.

The Grand Master Teacher Ashra Kwesi & Garveyite Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

