Twitter Responds To Kyle Rittenhouse Becoming Right-Wing America’s New Hero

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We really need to talk about white America and Republican thug culture.

Kyle Rittenhouse has only done one notable thing in his life—he traveled across state lines with a weapon he had no business carrying and he used it to kill two people and seriously injure a third during a protest he had no business being at.

Now, a jury decided his actions were self-defense, so there’s not much point in beating that particular dead horse, but how is it that Rittenhouse has become a hero to conservatives? No one else in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was seriously hurt or killed outside of his shooting victims, so what makes him a hero? Who did he save? Who did he protect? Who did he bring to justice or achieve justice for?

As the Washington Post reported, Rittenhouse got a standing ovation from thousands of MAGA-mutts during the AmericaFest event in Phoenix organized by Turning Point USA, the leader of which, Charlie Kirk, told Rittenhouse, “You’re a hero to millions.”

So this massive crowd of South Park extras was chanting Rittenhouse’s name in a disturbing display of hero worship for someone who did zero things that were heroic but did a number of things that were villainous. The decent folks on Twitter have been understandably displeased.

Here are some of the best reactions to the KK-Kraze over Kyle.

And of course, there are also a number of tragic Rittenhouse stans who think the only one to kill anyone in Kenosha that night served justice to rioters, looters and Antifa members despite the fact that none of his victims have been reported as such.

Are Rittenhouse’s worshipers delusional and perverse? Yes. Are they indicative of traditional America and its vile culture? Oh, hell yes.

