Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy has his baby back. He has just won a bidding war for the rights to his Sean John clothing brand.

As spotted on Women’s Wear Daily the mega mogul has bought back the line that he made global back in the 1990’s. According to sources he shelled out a whopping $7.551 million dollars to win control of the brand. He detailed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip-Hop to high-fashion on a global scale,” Combs said. “Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”

After being sold to Global Brands Group, a brand management group, Sean John started to show its’ age as Hip-Hop looked to other lines for the drip. Leadership at GBG would try to breathe new life into the line by enlisting the talents of several current talents including BIA, Derez DeShon, and BlocBoy JB but that wasn’t enough. In July GBG filed for bankruptcy hoping to sell off all their assets which also include Aquatalia, Ely & Walker and Tahari.

For five consecutive years, from 2000 to 2005, Sean John was nominated for its excellence in design. In 2004, Sean John was awarded the CFDA Men’s Designer of the Year award. At this time there is new set date for a new collection.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Diddy Buys Back Sean John: Velour Suit Twitter Is Pleased was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: