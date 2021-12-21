Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Pops The Big Question To Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Trae Young took his biggest shot yet after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller, and it was nothing but net.

The 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks superstar dropped Instagram flicks of himself getting on bended knee and popping the big question on Friday (Dec.17). In the photos, Young can be seen presenting a ring box to visibly stunned Miller with white rose petals on the floor, blue balloons, and the words “Marry me” on the television screen behind them. In the caption for the post, Young wrote, “what a night.”

The future Ms. Young also shared her own set of photos from the night on the gram with the caption “Forever Young.” One of those images showed off the bling the Hawks superstar got for his soon-to-be-wife. The couple can be seen hugging in another photo, signifying she said yes to potentially spending forever with Young.

Miller, 26, was born and raised in Norman, Oklahoma, and like Young, attended the University of Oklahoma. According to TMZ, Young and Miller have been dating for about five years after meeting at OU.

Young and Miller’s engagement announcement came just two days before the professional hooper became the latest NBA superstar to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

Young and Miller received plenty of congratulatory messages on the gram from their celeb friends. Hawks superfan 2 Chainz, DJ Clue, his teammate Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, singer Jacquees, and Brooklyn Nets forward DeAndre Bembry.

Congrats to the couple.

