Gucci Mane “Long Live Dolph,” Alicia Keys ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye “Come For Me” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a month and change since the untimely death of Young Dolph and while his fans continue to mourn him, his rap peers are out here keeping his memory alive and his legacy going.

To honor his late homie, Gucci Mane has come through with some new visuals for “Long Live Dolph” in which Gucci shares some footage of Young Dolph and some clips of his memorial service while he raps inside of a church. Rest In Peace, Young King.

Back on the R&B tip, Alicia Keys returns to warm our hearts and for her Khalid and Lucky Daye assisted clip to “Amazing” takes to the studio with the two artists to create that baby makin’ magic.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mary J. Blige featuring DJ Khaled, Cyn Santana, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “LONG LIVE DOLPH”

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID & LUCKY DAYE – “COME FOR ME”

MARY J BLIGE FT. DJ KHALED – “AMAZING”

CYN SANTANA – “PQNMJ”

JOHNNY QUEST THE REBEL FT. CRUCH CALHOUN – “BLUE DIAMONDS”

K CAMP FT. TRUE STORY GEE – “GUTS”

NINO MAN – “CUFFING SEASON”

KOFFEE – “THE HARDER THEY FALL”

BIG BOOGIE – “MIXED EMOTIONS”

BANDGANG LONNIE BANDS – “WHERE IS MARSHALL”

