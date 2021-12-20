‘Caravan’ Of White Looters Arrested For Stealing From Kentucky Tornado Victims

It turns out that, despite what Anglo-America tends to believe, rioting and looting aren’t things that happen exclusively during Black Lives Matter protests. Of course, we already knew that after the angry whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, not to mention the unrest of the unseasoned that often happens after sporting events. But America far too often associates riots and specifically looting with Black people and Black neighborhoods.
Anyway, in Graves County, Kentucky, six people of the non-melanated persuasion were arrested Friday after they were accused of using a devastating storm as an opportunity to loot homes and vehicles and now officials in the area are warning that anyone caught engaging in that kind of activity will be prosecuted to the extent of the law.
MORE: ‘Karen’ The Politician Is Slammed For Racist ‘Looting’ Meme Of Black People
According to WPSD 6, deputies and state troopers made the arrests after a “caravan of suspects” were stopped at the intersection of U.S. 45 South and Pritchett Road, and all of the people in the vehicle were allegedly caught with stolen property taken from homes and vehicles that were ravaged during a recent storm.
“We’re talking about felonies,” Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said in regards to the suspects, at least four of whom reportedly came into Kentucky from Michigan. “If people who are coming to Kentucky and Graves County with bad intentions, they need to turn around and go back home.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted a similar message to Facebook, according to WPSD.
“Looting and theft will not be tolerated,” Cameron said. “Our office has spoken with Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp, and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians.”
It’s too bad that Cameron doesn’t have the same energy for, say, a bunch of cops who shot an unarmed Black woman to death in her own apartment while executing a botched search warrant.
So now the sheriff’s office in Graves County is asking that anyone who witnesses anyone stealing damaged cars or any other items from homes damaged during the storm immediately report what they saw to the authorities.
White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison
White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison
1. Shane M. Piche
1 of 13
No jail time for NY school bus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old girl. The judge says the 26-year-old has no prior arrests and there was one victim, so the sentence was appropriate. https://t.co/LpTIczOZDj #KHOU pic.twitter.com/luCy5iDRwi— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 29, 2019
2. Zoe Reardon
2 of 13
#Breaking: Judge accepts plea for 18— Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) March 11, 2019
Yo Zoe Reardon, who’s charged with hitting, killing 3 pedestrians , including 3 month old girl. She’ll serve 36 months probation instead of what could have been a max of 36
months behind bars. We’ll have latest on #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TopQV8aEzi
3. Michael Rosfeld
3 of 13
A jury has acquitted Michael Rosfeld Friday night in the trial of the white former police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teen fleeing a high-stakes traffic stop outside Pittsburgh. https://t.co/pJbCKBwWig— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) March 23, 2019
4. George ZimmermanSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Ethan CouchSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Isaac Turnbaugh
6 of 13
isaac turnbaugh— lou 🥺❤️ (@sweetkiwighosts) December 11, 2020
shot and killed 24 year old declan lyons, his co worker.
he got away with the murder. after being found not guilty he confessed and wasnt charged due to the 5th amendment. pic.twitter.com/77RE2FeeWz
7. Ronald Ebens and Michael NitzSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Betty Shelby, Terence Crutcher’s Killer
8 of 13
Betty Shelby, the officer who shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, two years ago is now teaching police training classes on "surviving the aftermath" of officer-involved shootings. pic.twitter.com/4jGi305Go2— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 28, 2018
9. Timothy Loehmann, Officer Who Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice9 of 13
10. Darren Wilson, Michael Brown’s KillerSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Daniel Pantaleo, Eric Garner’s Killer
11 of 13
BREAKING: In August, LDF submitted FOIA requests to several offices of the U.S. DOJ seeking documents related to the decision not to prosecute former officer Daniel Pantaleo for the death of Eric Garner. The Executive Office for US Attorneys denied our request weeks later. pic.twitter.com/nsg15Bbso0— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 25, 2019
12. J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, Emmett Till’s Murderers
12 of 13
On Aug. 28, Roy Bryant, his half-brother, J.W. Milam and at least one other man showed up at Till’s great uncle’s home and abducted him.— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 28, 2018
Till’s body was found in the Tallahatchie River on Aug. 31. (Photo: AP) pic.twitter.com/g114H338Nx
13. 15,000 White People In Waco, Texas
13 of 13
postcard of lynching of Jesse Washington, 1916 near Waco, TX. Card reads: "This is the barbecue we had last night..." pic.twitter.com/H3N5nyH3GT— Disgruntled Haradrim (@pdjeliclark) August 7, 2015
