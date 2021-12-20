Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since getting slandered on social media, French Montana has been a man on a mission and dropping visuals like they hot to prove he’s got enough work to keep his name ringing bells out in these streets.

This time around the Bronx rapper comes through with some new visuals to “Touch The Sky” where he goes from rapping while laid up on a hospital bed to rhyming on the streets decked out in a suit and tie. Keeping things classy for the hood.

Speaking of keeping things classy, Jhené Aiko does just that as he sings her heart out with a band in tow as she gets into the Christmas spirit for her clip to “Wrap Me Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Hotboii featuring Kodak Black, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “TOUCH THE SKY”

JHENE AIKO – “WRAP ME UP”

FRENCH MONTANA – “APPRECIATE EVERYTHING”

HOTBOII FT. KODAK BLACK – “RECORD FIRST”

DOE BOY, ROWDY REBEL & 42 DUGG – “AIN’T MY FAULT”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “ROLLIN”

I AM NORTHEAST – “HAPPY”

YOUNG SLEEP & DARK LO – “WES CRAVEN”

French Montana “Touch The Sky,” Jhene Aiko “Wrap Me Up” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: