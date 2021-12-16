Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, a founding member of the legendary Roots crew, has passed away. He was 62.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 15) at Lankenau Hospital and that his step-daughter India Owens confirmed his death.

OG The Roots fans will remember Hubbard as the bassist who rocked sleeveless hoodies and had an ever-present chew stick while holding down fellow members Questlove, Black Thought and the late Malik B, who passed away in 2020, while on stage.

However, Hub would stop touring in 2007 as he began to battle his illness—he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Reportedly Hubbard, who lived in West Philadelphia, had been in remission until last month.

“It happened quickly. He didn’t suffer a lot,” Hubbard’s wife told Action News Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, things didn’t remain amicable, with Hubbard suing Questlove in 2016, over money he felt he was due, accusing his former band member of fraud.

Rest in peace Leonard “Hub” Hubbard.

This story is developing.

Leonard Hubbard, A Founding Member of The Roots, Dies From Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

