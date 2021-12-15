Steph Curry Makes History With 2,974 Three-Pointers Made

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last night (Dec. 15) NBA history was once again made at Madison Square Garden and of course it did not involve anyone from the New York Knicks roster (even Spike Lee is getting got more press).

On December 14, 2021, Wardell Stephen Curry III a.k.a Steph Curry a.k.a. The Baby-Faced Assassin became the new 3-Point King when he broke Ray Allen’s all-time record by hitting his 2,794th 3-pointer midway into the first quarter of the Knicks vs. Warriors game. Tying Ray Allen’s record of 2,793 just a minute into the game, Steph wasted no time going for the record when he hit his historic shot with 7:34 left in the opening quarter.

Nike execs readying to fire (or at least set up more dartboards) of whoever messed up Steph’s name and offended him enough to let him walk to Under Armour.

You’d think the crowd at MSG would be hating but being that basketball fans in New York have had nothing to cheer for since the late 90’s, Knick fans have been relegated to cheering on the stars of opposing teams whenever achieving historic feats in the Mecca of basketball. Yeah, we struggle fans over here.

After making history, Steph Curry was allowed to take the moment in when play stopped and he was congratulated by the crowd and others in attendance. Hugging his father, former NBA star Dell Curry first, Steph soaked everything in for a few minutes before being hugged by Ray Allen himself who was there to witness his record get broken and eventually made his way to his mother who was sitting far away from his father as they’re currently going through a divorce.

Keep in mind that Steph Curry is only 33-years-old and at the clip that he shoots 3-pointers on a seasonal basis he can very easily reach 4,000 career triples when it’s all said and done.

Props to Chef Curry for the historic night. If only the Knicks were able to draft him like they planned to before the Golden State Warriors swooped in and nabbed him before it was New Yorks turn at the 2009 NBA Draft. Knicks stay losing. SMH.

Steph Curry Makes History With 2,974 Three-Pointers Made was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: