DC Health Confirms 4 COVID-19 Cases of the Omicron Variant in the District

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is a part of our lives for good now. Doctors and specialist are doing their best to protect us from this virus as well as the variants that are forming. As stated by DC Health, “While Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it compares with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.” The first case of the Omicron Variant was confirmed in the district and now there are at least 4 cases in the DMV. See details on each case below…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- The first case is in an adult female who traveled domestically to Florida and New York. She had been fully vaccinated and was eligible for the booster vaccine but had not received it yet. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force.
- The second case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted.
- The third case is an adult male with no known travel. He had been fully vaccinated and his booster vaccine status is unknown. There were no known exposures or close contacts.
- The fourth case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Virginia. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force.
Chris Rock Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)
Chris Rock Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)
1. Chris Rock
1 of 93
Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021
2. Wendy WilliamsSource:lifetime 2 of 93
3. Rapper Nicki Minaj
3 of 93
Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
4. Rapper Jim Jones
4 of 93
5. Kelly PriceSource:SANG GIRL! Inc 5 of 93
6. Lamar JacksonSource:(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 6 of 93
7. Michael StrahanSource:courtesy of Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018 7 of 93
8. Dave ChappelleSource:Getty 8 of 93
9. Jeremih
9 of 93
10. Ellen DeGeneres
10 of 93
11. AshantiSource:WENN 11 of 93
12. Fred Hammond
12 of 93
13. R&B Singer Trey Songz
13 of 93
14. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for the coronavirus.
14 of 93
BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
15. Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey tests positive for the coronavirus.
15 of 93
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
16. Kellyanne Conway, Former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19.
16 of 93
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
17. Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia has tested positive for COVID-19.
17 of 93
Claudia Conway just announced on TikTok that she’s positive for COVID-19.— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) October 4, 2020
Her mother hid her diagnosis and infected her.
18. Bill Stepien, Trump’s new campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.
18 of 93
Letter from Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, to staff confirming COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/KTPSKNN4gm— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020
19. Karoline Leavitt, White House assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
19 of 93
This is accurate. White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt both have coronavirus, I’m told. Other mid-level staffers have tested positive, too, in recent days. https://t.co/dDCMJHDZ0b— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
20. Chad Gilmartin, White House principal assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
20 of 93
.@ABC News has learned Chad Gilmartin a member of the White House press shop also is positive. Sources tell us test came back positive over the weekend.— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 5, 2020
21. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
21 of 93
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But, after finding out he had the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date, the Wisconsin Republican still chose to attend an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner that evening. https://t.co/6SsvlEFfH7— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 5, 2020
22. North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
22 of 93
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
23. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 2, 202023 of 93
24. Assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, Tests Positive For COVID-19
24 of 93
NEW: Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VA7TQfEnW7 pic.twitter.com/NGofK77CjL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2020
25. White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 5, 202025 of 93
26. Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
26 of 93
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
27. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
27 of 93
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
28. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump28 of 93
29. Netflix's Hollywood And Big Band Theory's Jim Parsons29 of 93
30. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus
30 of 93
As I have been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, #COVID19 is very real and very contagious.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020
We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this virus seriously.
31. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
31 of 93
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
32. Natalie Nunn32 of 93
33. Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus33 of 93
34. The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19
34 of 93
35. Kevin Hart35 of 93
36. Usain Bolt36 of 93
37. Real Houswives of Orange County, Shannon Beador
37 of 93
38. Spencer DinwiddieSource:WENN 38 of 93
39. Herman CainSource:WENN 39 of 93
40. DeAndre JordanSource:WENN 40 of 93
41. Actress Anna Camp
41 of 93
42. Russell Westbrook
42 of 93
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
43. Keisha Lance Bottoms
43 of 93
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
44. DL Hughley
44 of 93
45. Ezekiel Elliott
45 of 93
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
46. Patrick Ewing
46 of 93
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
47. D.C. Rapper Fat TrelSource:WKYS 47 of 93
48. NFL Champion Von Miller48 of 93
49. Jacqueline Towns, Mother of NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns49 of 93
50. Westide Gunn
50 of 93
I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last… https://t.co/TWKK8N076H— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 12, 2020
51. Babyface51 of 93
52. Bebe Winans
52 of 93
53. Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus COVID-19 But Has Since Recovered53 of 93
54. Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-1954 of 93
55. Jason Collins
55 of 93
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
56. Ali Wentworth56 of 93
57. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-19
57 of 93
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
58. John Prine
58 of 93
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
59. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
59 of 93
60. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)60 of 93
61. Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-1961 of 93
62. Singer Charlotte Lawrence62 of 93
63. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey63 of 93
64.64 of 93
65. P!NK and son Jameson
65 of 93
66. Rapper YNW Melly66 of 93
67. CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo
67 of 93
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
68. Rapper Brad "Scarface" Jordan
68 of 93
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
69. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
69 of 93
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
70. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin
70 of 93
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
71. Prince Charles
71 of 93
72. Designer Jenny Polanco72 of 93
73. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
73 of 93
74. Slim Thug
74 of 93
75. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19Source:Getty 75 of 93
76. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
76 of 93
77. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood77 of 93
78. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
78 of 93
79.79 of 93
80. Harvey Weinstein
80 of 93
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
81. Andy Cohen
81 of 93
82. Marcus Smart
82 of 93
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
83. Sean PaytonSource:Getty 83 of 93
84. ESPN reporter and analyst Doris BurkeSource:Getty 84 of 93
85. Olga Kurylenko
85 of 93
86. Kevin Durant
86 of 93
Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.@KDTrey5 tells @ShamsCharania that he is feeling fine.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2020
More from @TheAthleticNBA ⤵️
87. Idris Elba
87 of 93
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
88. Rudy Gobert
88 of 93
89. Tom Hanks
89 of 93
90. Rita Wilson
90 of 93
91. Donovan Mitchell
91 of 93
92. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
92 of 93
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
93. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
93 of 93
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
DC Health Confirms 4 COVID-19 Cases of the Omicron Variant in the District was originally published on woldcnews.com