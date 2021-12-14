Mo’Nique Questions If Ladies Qualify To Call Each Other ‘Queen’

Mo’Nique is at it again with a teachable message and this time, she has us thinking about the true meaning of being a “queen.”

On December 5th, the comedian took to Instagram to ask her followers if they qualified to be called a “queen” based on the true meaning of the word. In the social media video, Mo shared her thoughts on the subject and the way women use the term to address one another. “While I was walking [on] the beach, I was having a conversation with myself and the universe, and I was going over this word queen because we often refer to each as ‘hey queen, hey queen, hey queen.’ But here’s my question: Do we qualify to be referring to one another as queen,” the 53-year-old actress said.

She then went on to explain that in order for her to understand what “queen” truly meant, she had to look up women who fit the description such as Queen Makeba, Queen Nefertiti, and Queen Candace. She continued, “So I had to look up some of our queens, our sisters; I had to look them up. Queen Makeba, Queen Nefertiti. I had to look up Queen Candace. I had to look up these sisters to understand how they got the title of queen. When I read up on these sisters, all of them pretty much had the same thread.”

The Parkers actress then explained that those women had something in common including their “unconditional love for their people, fearlessness, and ability to fight no matter the circumstances.” She explained, “They were unwavering. They did not flinch. They had a love for their people, baby, that was just so unconditional. Their compassion, their fearlessness, their ability to not be afraid of a fight when one had to come to them.”

She concluded her statement by asking her followers, “So I ask you, my beautiful sisters, do you qualify when someone says ‘Hey, queen’ or are you a queen in training?”

Check out the video below.

Although Mo’Nique’s teachable moments haven’t been well received in the past, this message seemed to resonate and inspire her followers, with many of them flooding her Instagram comments with their words of approval. “I love you Mo! You are such an inspiration to me! Thank You,” one fan wrote while another said, “Good gracious of life! This is one of the heaviest posts I have ever read/heard. I am in complete agreement with you.”

What do you think about Mo’Nique’s message?

Mo’Nique Questions If Ladies Qualify To Call Each Other ‘Queen’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

