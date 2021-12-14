Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had a dope martial arts film to look forward to (Marvel’s Shang-Chi doesn’t count), but today (Dec. 14) we got a trailer to Everything Everywhere All At Once and we must say, we’re kinda hype about this.

Starring Michelle Yeoh as a middle-aged woman named Mrs. Wang, Everything Everywhere All At Once finds Wang going from living an everyday life in the struggle to trying to save multiple realities at once. Throughout the trailer the A24 film seems like a mixture of Kung-Fu Hustle and The Matrix as Mrs. Wang taps into some martial arts skills she didn’t even know she possessed as she tries stop a “great evil” that’s overtaking the multiverse (this is not Marvel related).

As she travels through multiple realities to try and stop reality from coming to an end, Wang encounters different versions of her family members and enemies as she punches her way through the mission at hand. There’s even a singing raccoon apparently.

This looks hella dope.

Check out the trailer to Everything Everywhere All At Once below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops sometime next year.

Check Out The Trailer To ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

