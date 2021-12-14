A24 Doesn’t Miss: Explore The Multiverse In Upcoming Sci-Fi Adventure Film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

A24 has not missed yet. The entertainment company unveiled the first trailer for its new sci-fi adventure film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert stars Michelle Yeoh, known best for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Everything Everywhere All At Once also stars Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A24’s upcoming film follows Mrs. Wang, played by Yeoh, an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. The trailer opens with Wang sitting down with a tax auditor, portrayed by Curtis, who details her concern regarding Wang’s financial situation.

“Now, you may only see a pile of receipts, but I see a story,” Curtis says in the trailer. “I can see where this story is going. It does not look good.”

Meanwhile, we begin to enter the more whimsical world through the lens of Wang’s eyes as she is catapulted into the “multiverse.” She quickly discovers there are thousands of versions of herself spread across the multiverse, and she somehow has access to the memories, emotions and skills of each.

“There’s a great evil spreading throughout the many [universes],” a character played by Ke Huy Quan tells Wang, “and you may be our only chance of stopping it.”

Wang is charged with using her newfound abilities to save the world or herself for that matter.

A24 continues to make impactful strides in film with previous award-winning movies like Minari, Moonlight and Zola catching the eyes of millions of fans all over the world. The company’s next film looks like a wild ride of adventure and fantasy.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been selected to open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11. The film will debut in theaters March 25, 2022. Watch the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below.

