City Boys Up!: Azealia Banks Says Her Manager Used Love To Finesse Her Out Of Money

Azealia Banks is coming for her coin. She alleges her former manager developed an intimate relationship with the purposes of defrauding her.

As spotted on Madame Noire the Harlem, New York performer is missing money and says her ex-boyfriend is responsible for the thievery. Rolling Stone reports that Banks has responded to a libel suit filed by Jeff Kwatinetz. In her countersuit she claims her former label boss at Prospect Park soon turned their professional relationship into a personal one; she says he posed as a “romantic suitor” to “steal” from her.

Her court filings state say Kwatinetz used his influence to coerced her sign over the rights to her 2014 album Broke With Expensive Taste to his Prospect Park label for 15 years. Even more interesting is that the project was reportedly owned by Banks but was financed by another record label. The “212” rapper claims that the effort earned $1,490,460 in profit but expenses came to a whopping $1,296,330 thus she was only entitled to a royalty payment of $15,344.94. She says that she didn’t receive that until 2020. “Under the circumstances, the amount of alleged costs and expenses is outrageous,” the paperwork reads.

Jeff has since denied the claims he finessed her. “Ms. Banks is a talented artist, but she has been acting irresponsibly and dangerously for years,” his representative told Rolling Stone. “Ms. Banks’ cross-complaint has no merit and is nothing more than a PR stunt. Mr. Kwatinetz will vindicate his rights in court, where he will prove that Ms. Banks’ allegations are false and slanderous.”

The next hearing is scheduled for February 1.

