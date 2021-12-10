Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon
Word is, the R&B legend will be a father of three soon!
#TeamBreezy had been speculating that the ‘No Guidance’ singer was expecting another child with a woman by the name of Diamond Brown. Brown first debuted her baby bump on her Instagram in a beach photoshoot after being romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2019.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmv0vZl1wH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Papa Breezy already has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown with Nia Guzmam.
As well as the father of a two-year old boy, Aeko Catori Brown, who was born in 2019 with Ammika Harris.
Kanye Pleads For Kim, Kim Allegedly Files For Judge To Declare Her ‘Single’
So during last night’s #FreeLarryHoover benefit concert, Ye found himself pleading for his wife to ‘run back’ to him in front of 70,000 fans.
Well according to TMZ, Kanye’s plea did nothing for the billionaire media mogul and she’s filed for a judge to declare her legally single–even though Ye has been publicly vocal about wanting his family back together.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXCKRWxhQRh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
The ‘SKIMS’ CEO is also requesting the judge to separate child custody and property separate from the actual divorce. Reports also claim she wants her maiden name restored and the West dropped.
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
1.
1 of 12
Kanye and Jay Z back together? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/fjZBgK5sBz— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) July 23, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Hip-hop is in a better place when these two get along. #DONDA #Throne2 pic.twitter.com/wVaBpC5vWQ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021
3.
3 of 12
“You don’t understand they haven’t been on a track together in years. Huge falling out, babe. This could mean Watch The Throne 2, mark my words.” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/rUb3OHUZ5e— kyle (@Bahler) July 23, 2021
4.
4 of 12
No see I heard jay’s Adlibs and I was like… #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3FfbKYcwGf— izz. (@izzakko) July 23, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Me as soon as I heard Jay Z and Kanye on a track again:#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Z58Zwzc2Ef— Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) July 23, 2021
6.6 of 12
7.
7 of 12
not me getting a hit tweet, i know that’s right https://t.co/LPQvbKmJDw— jay EUPHORIA ERA (@HAILSPOV) July 23, 2021
8.
8 of 12
Jay-Z did his verse TODAY at 4PM 😭— Kurrco (@Kurrco_) July 23, 2021
Pack it up we ain't getting this shit at midnight 💀 #DONDA https://t.co/VYOFcMizYU
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.
11 of 12
Ok y’all need to stop retweeting😑. My app is starting to get fried. https://t.co/dxDjVhhqqT— Davo 🇱🇸 (@David_Mapheleba) July 23, 2021
12.
12 of 12
Ye and Hov hopped back on a track together, the world begins healing starting tomorrow. #DONDA— Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) July 23, 2021
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon was originally published on kysdc.com