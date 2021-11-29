Fans React To Porsha’s Juicy Spin-Off Series With Simon Guobadia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams’ long-awaited spin-off reality TV series made its official debut on Nov. 28.

In the first episode, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta (RHOA) star gave viewers a look into her new life that she’s currently building with her hubby to be Simon Guobadia. Williams and the big-time businessman were house hunting for a bigger pad to help unite their children and families. The 40-year-old shares a daughter with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley and Guobadia, 57, has 5 children from his previous marriages (he’s been divorced four times).

A question that many fans have been pondering since the start of their seemingly quick engagement is how the two actually met. Their relationship drew in an outpour of criticism from social media watchdogs who felt as though Porsha betrayed former RHOA star Falynn Pina by becoming romantically involved with Guobadia a few months after they announced their divorce from one another.

Williams did a bit of damage control on Sunday telling viewers on her RHOA spinoff series, Porsha Family Matters, that the Nigerian businessman had initially reached out to her via direct message, but well after he filed divorce papers from Falynn.

“I had no idea that the timeline was such a mindf–ck for the public,” The Pursuit of Porsha author said during a confessional.

Back in May, Williams shocked fans when she took to Instagram to announce her unexpected engagement to Guobadia.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she wrote at the time. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focusing on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The Go Naked Hair founder continued on noting that Guobadia had filed for divorce from Falynn in January.

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she added. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

There were some mixed reactions from fans following the premiere of the show. One person on Twitter wrote:

“Watching Porsha’s Family Matters as a Porsha fan is really hard because I was rooting for this woman but… hm. She’s not really showing the growth we all thought she had.”

While another social media goer commented, “Porsha’s Family Matters is the best already. This the type of messiness I wanted to see lol.”

A third user wrote, “Watching Porsha Family Matters to me made it worse. They met bc she slid in his DMs to ask if he was okay after his divorce? …girl.”

Yikes!

Did you miss out on the episode? Have no fear! You can watch episode 1 of Porsha’s Family Matters below.

