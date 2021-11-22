Young Dolph’s Team Moves Forward With Turkey Drive In His Honor

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Even though he is no longer with us Young Dolph’s spirit continues to live on. His team made sure that his annual turkey drive fed people in his hometown.

As spotted on Huffington Post friends and family of the fallen MC honored him by continuing his commitment to community. On Friday, November 19 they hosted a Thanksgiving drive in Memphis, Tennessee at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Staff from his Paper Route Empire record label and the place of worship gave out turkeys, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce and other sides to people in need. According to those in attendance this had been an effort that had been in the works for sometime. Additionally Dolph had planned to be in attendance.

PRE employee Bee Bee Jones spoke about the importance about moving forward with the cause. “When I hear his music, I just break down,” she revealed. “The truth in all of it, and where he came from, that’s what really gets to me sometimes. This is what he would want us to do right here, still keep on giving. He came from nothing, but he wanted to make sure everybody got some.”

On Wednesday, November 17 the “By Mistake” rapper was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. The owners of the shop Maurice and Pamela Hill also shared their concerns with Action 5 News regarding the tragedy. “Losing his life buying my cookies because he just felt comfortable coming there,” Pamela Hill said. “It’s just been hard for me to just digest.”

Young Dolph was 36. At this time police have not identified any suspects.

