Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s Seat So She’s Running In A New District

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Set on regaining a one-time Republican stronghold, new maps developed by Georgia Republicans just changed the makeup of a once competitive district held by Rep. Lucy McBath. Instead of facing the challenging task of re-election in her current district, McBath announced Monday that she would seek the Democratic nomination for the neighboring 7th Congressional District.

Switching districts set McBath up to primary freshman legislator Carolyn Bordeaux who currently represents the 7th Congressional District. In a statement posted to Twitter, McBath did not mention her colleague opting instead to frame her run for the 7th Congressional District as a part of a promise made to her son Jordan who was murdered in late 2012.

“After my son’s death, I made a promise to him,” began the statement. “I promised him that, for as long as I am alive, I will do every single thing in my power to keep what happened to our family from happening to others.”

McBath narrowly beat the incumbent, former Rep. Karen Handel, with less than 4,000 votes in 2018. Handel came back to challenge McBath in 2020 and was easily defeated. Citing an analysis from FiveThirtyEight, Axios reported the newly constituted 6th Congressional District would lean heavily Republican and reach into a “deeply conservative” portion of North Georgia.

McBath was the first Democrat elected to the 6th Congressional District in decades, in a seat once occupied by Newt Gingrich. According to Ballotpedia, the district shifted from a Republican stronghold in 2012 to more Democrat-friendly in 2020.

Bourdeaux being primaried is no surprise considering the recent pushback she received from local groups over support for Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

The same groups who helped set the stage for Bourdeaux to flip a Republican-controlled district demanded she stand firm in supporting the President’s popular agenda. Bourdeaux was among the nine moderates who held up movement on the House side during the summer.

McBath isn’t the only Democrat challenging Bourdeaux. State Rep. Donna McLeod also announced her attention to run Monday. According to McCleod, she has been a resident of the district for over 20 years.

McBath is one of many Democratic elected officials being pushed out of their seats by Republican-led redistricting efforts. As previously reported by NewsOne, a redistricting proposal for Gwinnett County, Ga. could impact several seats on the local school board.

Across the country, Republicans are using redistricting to further restrict the political power displayed in the 2020 election and the country’s country’s growing diversity. Advocates in states like Texas and Ohio have been sounding the alarm about the dire midterm situation resulting from heavily partisan maps that benefit Republican candidates. In many instances, the maps are not reflective of the demographic shifts over the last ten years.

The redistricting ploy is in some ways an extension of the power grab that began with the passage of Georgia’s unnecessary change to election administration based in part on Trump’s “Big Lie.” In a CNN interview back in March, McLeod called out the white supremacy present under Georgia’s Gold Dome after the arrest of her colleague Rep. Park Cannon.

“Instead of embracing diversity, they have basically said they don’t want it,” McLeod said. “That is unacceptable to us. And that’s why we will be pushing back and fighting back. Diversity should be a strength, it shouldn’t be looked at as a weakness.”

See Also:

Ohio Republicans Ignore Opportunity To ‘Restore Voters’ Faith Democratic Process’ In Passing Highly Partisan Congressional Maps

Announcing His Retirement, Rep. Butterfield Rips New’ Racially Gerrymandered’ Congressional Redistricting

Georgia Lawmakers Propose Redistricting Plan That Could Disrupt State’s Largest School District

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 9 photos Launch gallery 'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 1. “This is ridiculous,” says Anita Heard, a 80-year-old who was first in line to vote at 6 this morning and is still waiting to cast her ballot. “Of course,” she says when I ask her if she plans to stay. “I worked for 40 years — where else am I going?” #gapol pic.twitter.com/4Cd8nwagG9 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 9, 2020 1 of 9 1 of 9 2. Once again my neighbors in #SWATL are experiencing #VoterSuppression. Polls were supposed to open an hour ago and we are not being admitted. Apparently we don’t have the paper needed for these new voting machines. #votingday #atlanta pic.twitter.com/R0gPxqMaSM — Alyssa Thys (@alyssa_thys) June 9, 2020 2 of 9 2 of 9 3. Huge downpour just now. And at this Fulton Co. polling location - it seems nobody left the line.



Many have been waiting for 2+hours. When I asked how they’re feeling, one woman told me simply: “determined.” #GAPrimary pic.twitter.com/AOpvvuE97h — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 9, 2020 3 of 9 3 of 9 4. People are waiting more than three hours to cast ballots in Atlanta. Look at this line 😳 pic.twitter.com/3IbVO6WiGO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2020 4 of 9 4 of 9 5. The is the line to vote at just ONE precinct in Atlanta right now.



We need to push back now against having yet another election stolen.pic.twitter.com/NCfXxC7S43 — Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) June 9, 2020 5 of 9 5 of 9 6. Massive lines, voting machine problems at precincts across metro Atlanta on this primary day. Some voters here at Park Tavern precinct in Altanta have been waiting three hours. pic.twitter.com/ngXvUnKbA1 — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 9, 2020 6 of 9 6 of 9 7. All 12 machines in almost all white Milton are working perfectly. There we're even two voting machine techs there to make sure. No lines, and almost no voters at

Milton Branch Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009#VoterSuppression#GeorgiaVoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/k3de1lOVV8 — audiomagnate🔊 (@audiomagnate) June 9, 2020 7 of 9 7 of 9 8. I’m sorry but I need #GAVoterSuppression to go viral. Once again, my location Cross Keys High School, is down. People have been waiting since 7am. Machines down and no provisional ballots on site. #BLMprotest #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/DB9fLd3YbQ — De Popuweh Pin🇧🇧 (@TheHonorRebel) June 9, 2020 8 of 9 8 of 9 9. 9 of 9 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos [caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20 In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408 You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below. Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s Seat So She’s Running In A New District was originally published on newsone.com