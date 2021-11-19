News
Multiple DC Council Members Want Mayor Bowser To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

The indoor mask mandate in Washington, D.C. will be lifted on Monday but some city leaders believe that’s not the right call. Councilmember Robert C. White, Jr. spoke out on Wednesday by tweeting part “the majority of the DC Council asked the Mayor to reverse her decision to end DC’s indoor mask mandate.”

In a letter to Mayor Bowser addressing the new decision, members say they are worried that “this decision would place the District ahead of the science, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that still recommends that masking indoors is the safest at to protect everyone from COVID-19 exposure.” You can read the full letter here.

 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the decision to lift the mandate on November 22nd, earlier this week during her press conference. She did make it clear that we are still in a global pandemic and that some locations will still require people to wear a mask:

  • any private business that wants a mask requirement
  • on public transport like buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports, and while in rideshare vehicles
  • inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries
  • congregate facilities, such as nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences, and correction facilities
  • at DC Government facilities where there is direct interaction between employees and the public (DMV service center, DHS service center, etc)

Bowser made this announcement the same day that Montgomery County officials said will reinstate their indoor mask mandate less than a month after dropping it.

Source: ABC7

