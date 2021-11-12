Summer Walker Hits Target In A Pink Two-Piece To Promote Her Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker turned a trip to Target into a brilliant marketing ploy to promote her new album Still Over It. Summer wore a bubblegum pink two-piece sweater set with thong heel sandals. She showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup and pin-up hairstyle.

She took to Instagram to share her Target run with her 4.1 million IG followers, first posting a video showing of herself walking toward the music section in the store where she picked up her album to encourage fans to pick up the physical copy. “Hey guys, I just wanted to make this video to tell you to come into the store at Target and get the physical copy,” she said while holding the CD. “They’re selling out like hot cakes. They’re going fast. And I really appreciate y’all supporting it.”

Check out the video below.

She then shared a few pictures and selfies that she took with fans, fellow Target shoppers and employees, all while promoting the physical album and looking pretty in pink while doing it.

“Girl come to my target,” one of Summer’s followers said of the surprise Target run while another commented, “You so pretty Summer ,” of her adorable look.

One thing is for sure though, Summer’s album is indeed selling like hot cakes as the entertainer recently shattered a plethora of music records with her sophomore album. According to Business Insider, Still Over It is the biggest debut by a female artist ever and biggest R&B album debut ever on Apple Music with the album currently holding the number 1 sport on Apple Music’s All- Genre Chart with all songs charting between number 1 and number 22 of the All-Genre Top Songs Chart. With success like this, you might want to listen to Summer and go grab that physical copy from your local Target!

