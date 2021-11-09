Unfoonk Talks Blac Youngsta, Young Thug, Slime City, What It Took For Him To Start Rapping Full Time

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Incognito and DJ Misses had yet another special guest on Posted On The Corner recently, this time welcoming ATL’s own Unfoonk as he rides high off a hit summer album release with My Struggle.

In addition to giving us a rundown on his studio etiquette — got to have a Dr. Pepper in there at some point in the recording process! — Unfoonk also gave some insight on what to expect with his brother Young Thug’s plans on the forthcoming Slime City property development, the record he has on the way with Blac Youngsta and his overall road from being locked up for over a decade to now exploring the world and garnering fans with his talents.

Get to know Unfoonk a little better in his interview with Posted On The Corner below:

