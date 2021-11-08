White Man Who Helped Run Down Ahmaud Arbery With His Truck Never Invoked Citizen’s Arrest

Continue reading Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can’t be referred to as “victims.” However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be “referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse’s shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder’s courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse’s bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn’t think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha. Keep reading to learn more about everybody involved in the case.