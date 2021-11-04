Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal – Preliminary Hearing Set In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez‘ attempt to clear his name after a July 2020 shooting where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet, will play out in court.
A Los Angeles judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for December 14 after Tory didn’t enter a plea agreement, despite the previous reporting by Rolling Stone. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta has reportedly set aside 90 minutes of testimony at the hearing set for next month.
Tory – born Daystar Peterson – pled not guilty in November 2020 to a pair of felony assault charges including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in his vehicle. In July 2020, the Canadian artist allegedly shot Megan multiple times in her feet following a Los Angeles party in July 2020. Megan underwent surgery to have bullet fragments removed from the heels of her feet.
If convicted, Tory faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars.
“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Tory’s attorney Shawn Holley stated. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”
RELATED: Tory Lanez Barred From Attending The Same Events As Megan Thee Stallion By L.A. Judge
RELATED: Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her On Instagram Live [VIDEO]
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
1.
1 of 10
Protect Black women. Believe Black women. I stand with @theestallion. Nobody has a right to judge how a person who has been violated/ attacked is supposed to react; & that reaction doesn't negate the severity of the violation. Praying for her peace & justice how she sees fit. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pfa8LlBA4b— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 21, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Calling the cops could get the women arrested or killed. Black women who are victims of IPV (regardless of their partner's race) are more likely to be arrested than protected. https://t.co/PQ3KQaY17W— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 21, 2020
3.
3 of 10
I pray black women finally learn there’s no reward, honor, or special seat reserved in the heavens for saving everybody but ourselves.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) August 21, 2020
4.
4 of 10
First, y’all ain’t believe she really got shot. She posted a pick to prove it. Then y’all aint believe Tory ain’t do it. She had to go back on IG to confirm he did. Now she a snitch. Fuck y’all and go to hell. Seriously.— The N-Word These N-Word’s Need (@bigfish1906) August 21, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Tory Lanez shooting Megan shouldn’t even be a debate. He’s wrong & that’s it. Y’all never take black women serious, but let it be a black man & ya’ll will be on Twitter praying for the man hoping he recovers & whoever hurt him will be facing consequences. Make it make sense.— Pretty In Bri 💕 (@PrettyInBri) August 21, 2020
6.6 of 10
7.
7 of 10
Support Black Women— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Tory would never in a million years try to shoot Kylie Jenner which shows you how little a lot of bm see bw.— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) August 21, 2020
9.9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
Blocking everyone who blames Meg instead of Tory for her getting shot.— reg (@kidnoble) August 21, 2020
Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal – Preliminary Hearing Set In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case was originally published on theboxhouston.com