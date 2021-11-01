Meet Atlanta’s Rising Star & Travis Scott’s Secret Weapon SoFaygo

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s go Faygo! Andre Dontrel Burt Jr. aka SoFaygo has taken the internet by storm in the year 2021. Have you ever heard a song over and over and over but didn’t know who it was? Yea, well if you are on TikTok and you don’t live under a rock you may be familiar with SoFaygo’s song ‘Knock Knock‘.

Not only is that song fire but rapper Lil Tecca produced the beat. In fact, Tecca grew fond of Faygo’s sound in his earlier songs, that he agreed to produce a whole project for him which is titled ‘Angelic 7‘. This project dropped in early 2020, and had TikTok hit ‘Knock Knock and other fire tracks like ‘Nonchalant‘ & ‘Let the Girls Say‘.

Where is SoFaygo from?

Sofaygo is from Atlanta Georgia. On July 17, 2021, the Knock Knock rapper had his first-ever performance in his hometown.

The Atlanta rapper is only 20 years old and has made a name in the underground rap scene. Sofaygo’s grew up in the Soundcloud era of rap where many acts like XXXtentacion, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, & many more have made a name. Shoot, Faygo even had the Kardashian’s bumping his music. Speaking of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner’s hubby & full-time rager Travis Scott has had a hand in the rising star’s career thus far.

Did Travis Scott Sign SoFaygo?

The leader of the new school, Travis Scott has put his executive hat on in the last 3 years. La Flame has been contributed to some poppin’ new artists’ careers such as Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, & now SoFaygo. Now here comes the million-dollar question (drum roll) is SoFaygo signed to Cactus Jack Records? Although we have not heard verbatim that the ATL rapper is the newest signee, Travis has supported his music heavily. Many cryptic posts point in the direction of SoFaygo being Travis Scott’s newest artists like the Cactus tweet.

Travis Scott’s label is called Cactus Jack so fans instantly speculated this might be a hint for what may be announced soon. Cactus Jack golden child, Don Toliver has recently dropped his sophomore album ‘Life of a Don’ & guess who made an appearance? SoFaygo!

Meet Atlanta’s Rising Star & Travis Scott’s Secret Weapon SoFaygo was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Black America Web: