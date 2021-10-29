Saweetie Announces She Is The New Face Of Crocs

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity Saweetie took to her Instagram to announce that she is officially the new face of Crocs. The “Icy Girl” rapper is known for rocking a stylish getup so it’s only right that she snag a major deal like this one.

Crocs came on the fashion scene as the comfortable, slip-on shoe you could wear on a casual day, around the house, or to run errands. Since its debut, it has evolved into a stylish shoe that millions of people take pride in wearing. The shoe comes in a plethora of styles, materials, and colors and now days, you can even adorn your Crocs with charms that represent your lifestyle.

In Saweetie’s Croc debut picture, she is captured wearing a sleek black turtle neck, leather leggings, and black slip on Crocs. If you blow her picture up, you will be able to see the charms she chose to adorn her shoes such as the words “Icy Gang”, money stacks, jewels, a spaceship, a heart, and a skateboard.

As soon as Saweetie revealed the collaboration on her Instagram, her followers were digging it. She even turned non Croc believers into fans. One follower wrote, “Hated crocs til now.” Other followers applauded Saweetie for scoring the deal.

For more information on Crocs and to cop a pair for yourself, visit their website here.

