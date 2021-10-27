Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance

CLOSE
As soon as Storm Reid stepped on the acting scene, there was something about her that couldn’t be denied. Not only did she come equipped with superb acting skills, she also wowed the crowd with her style. The 18-year-old producer and The Suicide Squad star possesses that je ne sais quoi which is why we are not surprised she was chosen to be New Balances’ latest ambassador.
Storm’s motivation behind joining New Balance is to inspire young women to be themselves along their journey. She believes women should be confident in who they are even if they aren’t quite sure what direction they would like to go in. In regards to her new ambassadorship she stated, “Working with New Balance is a dream come true. New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests, and I’m thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow.”
New Balance is known for their rugged, athletic styles that can be worn as everyday looks. Their one-of-a-kind suede tennis shoes, that come in unique colors, give off a vintage vibe that can add swag to any ensemble. Storm Reid is no stranger to setting a supreme example when it comes to character and fashion; therefore, New Balance could have not collaborated with a better celebrity and the Chief Marketing Officer for New Balance, Chris Davis, agrees.
“We are tremendously excited about welcoming Storm as the newest member of the New Balance family. Storm embodies our brands fearlessly independent mindset and truly exemplifies a dynamic, versatile persona and is not only passionate about finding her place in the world – but empowering today’s global youth to realize that same level of confidence. Through her bourgeoning acting career, advocacy of education and self-expression through fashion, Storm is an inspiration to an entire generation,” says Davis.
For more information on this ambassadorship or to check out New Balance gear, visit NewBalance.com.
DON’T MISS…
The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game
Storm Reid Supports Zendaya And Wears Her Latest Fashion Collab
Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere
Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Also On Black America Web: