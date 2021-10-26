Meek Mill Says He Has Yet To Be Paid By Record Label, Is Unclear About His Contract

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Meek Mill is in need of some legal aid in a hurry. The “Amen” rapper has revealed that he has yet to be paid by his record company and doesn’t know what is going on with his record contract.

As spotted on Complex the Philadelphia MC is coming to the realization that everything that glitters isn’t gold. On Monday, October 25 he took to his Twitter account to make an announcement that took his fans by surprise but not his peers. “i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote. Meek went on to make it clear that he plans to take action to figure out what is really good. “ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!”

He also says he is ready to fight for what is his saying “ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!”.

Naturally the posts went viral quickly opening the floodgates for other artists to chime in on music industry rule 4080. Keyshia Cole added “Never received a check from any record label, period. But I just thought about that the other day. It’s nothing wrong with Obtaining Audit Atterney’s so that you’re aware of where every dollar went. Trust me. A lot gets ‘Lost in the sauce.’”

Tyrese also threw in his two cents towards the narrative saying “Most of us who were signed 20 years ago we should ALL DEMAND OUR MASTERS be reverted back to us………. Yeah I said it by Dec 2022 I will own 5 of my masters from releases over the years…… Speak up on it or they will keep collecting off of your body of work….”. Currently Meek Mill is signed to Maybach Music Group / Atlantic Records; neither company has commented on the matter.

