Happy National Chucky Day: A Few Ways To Celebrate One of Halloween’s Creepiest Characters

Happy National Chucky Day to all of our Chucky enthusiasts. The day is celebrated annually on October 25, and we have the perfect way for fans to observe the national holiday.

With only a few days until Halloween, people have already started pulling out their best costume looks. This niche holiday gathers fans of a specific thrilling film franchise, which started with Child’s Play in 1988. The series followed the life of Chucky, a killer Good Guy doll, that had his soul transferred into the doll by using voodoo. Despite his size, Chucky has the strength of a full-grown man.

The national holiday invites true fans to grab some popcorn and hit play on the chilling collection of films. There are many ways to celebrate like dressing up as the iconic character, throwing a themed Chucky party or adding to a personal collection of Chucky merchandise.

The creepy horror cult classic of the 1980s created a timeless character, and today we celebrate with a few ways to observe the national holiday:

Watch The Many Chucky Movies

There are seven films available to watch now that came out between 1988 and 2017. Child’s Play 1-3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky are the various films you can screen to get into the holiday. The latest iteration of the film is set to debut this year and it is simply titled Chucky.

Play Trivia With Friends

Gather a group of Chucky lovers to play a round of trivia before you screen the movies.

Dress Up As Chucky

Dress up as the character. The signature overalls look, or make it a dressier wedding affair.

Host A Chucky Themed Pumpkin Carving Contest

Another great group activity for you and your friends. Carve out pumpkins that resemble Chucky and friends.

Make Chucky Treats

While hosting friends and watching scary movies, snacks are important. Make your favorite movie-watching treats and enjoy the party. Some ideas are child’s play popcorn, bride of chucky wedding cake and curse of chucky chicken wings. Who doesn’t love a good theme?

Wanna play? Enjoy Chucky The Notorious Killer Doll Day!

Happy National Chucky Day: A Few Ways To Celebrate One of Halloween’s Creepiest Characters was originally published on globalgrind.com

